Xponance Inc. Makes New $26,000 Investment in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 30.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 26,812 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 304.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 65,811 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Ocugen by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 471,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Ocugen by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 15,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ocugen by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 109,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 77,234 shares during the last quarter. 39.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ocugen Stock Up 4.8 %
OCGN stock opened at $1.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.86 and a quick ratio of 11.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 4.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29. Ocugen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65.
Insider Activity at Ocugen
In other news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 100,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $166,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,216.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $166,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 752,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,216.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirsten Castillo sold 42,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $122,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,500 shares of company stock valued at $296,455 over the last ninety days. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have weighed in on OCGN shares. Mizuho started coverage on Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Ocugen from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.
About Ocugen
Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ocugen (OCGN)
- Morgan Stanley Still Has Double Digit Upside
- Here’s Why Quest Diagnostics Stock Should Be in Your Portfolio
- Krispy Kreme Deal with McDonalds Could Be a Gamechanger
- Why is AbbVie Stock Falling, but Still Good Long-Term?
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.