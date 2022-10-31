Xponance Inc. Makes New $26,000 Investment in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 30.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 26,812 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 304.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 65,811 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Ocugen by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 471,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Ocugen by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 15,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ocugen by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 109,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 77,234 shares during the last quarter. 39.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ocugen alerts:

Ocugen Stock Up 4.8 %

OCGN stock opened at $1.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.86 and a quick ratio of 11.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 4.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29. Ocugen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65.

Insider Activity at Ocugen

Ocugen ( NASDAQ:OCGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 100,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $166,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,216.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $166,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 752,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,216.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirsten Castillo sold 42,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $122,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,500 shares of company stock valued at $296,455 over the last ninety days. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on OCGN shares. Mizuho started coverage on Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Ocugen from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

About Ocugen

(Get Rating)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.