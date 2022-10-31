Xponance Inc. Makes New $30,000 Investment in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Invitae by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 28,668,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,215,000 after buying an additional 986,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,515,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,540,000 after purchasing an additional 69,702 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,323,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,491,000 after purchasing an additional 523,578 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,578,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 40,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter worth $8,369,000. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVTA shares. SVB Leerink lowered Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Benchmark lowered Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lowered Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen lowered Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Invitae from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $2.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.27. Invitae Co. has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.06. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 620.70%. The firm had revenue of $136.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.47 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sean E. George sold 22,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $100,486.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 788,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Brida sold 7,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $32,068.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 386,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean E. George sold 22,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $100,486.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 788,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,384.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,735 shares of company stock worth $152,009 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

