Xponance Inc. Makes New Investment in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Proterra by 229.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,920,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,242,000 after buying an additional 11,780,668 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proterra by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,514,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,470,000 after buying an additional 1,153,777 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Proterra by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,896,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,303,000 after buying an additional 734,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Proterra by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,125,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,508,000 after buying an additional 94,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Proterra by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,608,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. 58.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Proterra Stock Performance

Shares of Proterra stock opened at $5.90 on Monday. Proterra Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Proterra ( NASDAQ:PTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.24). Proterra had a negative return on equity of 16.46% and a negative net margin of 38.22%. The business had revenue of $74.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.69 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Proterra Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Proterra from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Proterra in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Proterra in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Proterra presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.21.

Proterra Profile

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

