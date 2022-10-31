Xponance Inc. Makes New Investment in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,053,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of UWM by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 558,245 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of UWM by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,036,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 445,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UWM by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,332,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,747,000 after purchasing an additional 401,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of UWM by 441.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 360,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 294,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UWMC shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on UWM from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on UWM from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on UWM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.79.

UWM Stock Up 4.6 %

UWMC stock opened at $3.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64. UWM Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $564.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.98 million. UWM had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 2.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

UWM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

UWM Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Stories

