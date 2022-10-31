Xponance Inc. Purchases 1,294 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHO. CWM LLC increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 431.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 53.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 19.4% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 515.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on SHO shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.14.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $11.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average of $10.98. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.09). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $251.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.61 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 7.35%.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

(Get Rating)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.