Xponance Inc. Purchases 3,441 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blooom Inc. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,196,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,247,000 after purchasing an additional 555,666 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 1,784.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,853,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,199 shares during the last quarter. 10.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In related news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $2,755,849.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 791,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sirius XM Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on SIRI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.55 to $7.10 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.20.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 14.15%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

