Xponance Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Qurate Retail by 3,111.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Qurate Retail by 93.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QRTEA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qurate Retail in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Qurate Retail from $3.00 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

QRTEA opened at $2.45 on Monday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $11.47. The stock has a market cap of $936.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $29,657.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,011.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Further Reading

