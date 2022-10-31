Xponance Inc. Purchases New Position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETWO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,665,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,730 shares in the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in E2open Parent by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,165,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,416,000 after purchasing an additional 469,857 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in E2open Parent by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,103,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692,914 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in E2open Parent by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,449,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,613,000 after purchasing an additional 882,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in E2open Parent by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,855,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,964,000 after purchasing an additional 191,191 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ETWO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on E2open Parent to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of ETWO opened at $5.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $13.32.

In other news, COO Peter Hantman sold 25,000 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $175,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,100.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,978 shares of company stock worth $330,891. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

