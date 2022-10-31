Xponance Inc. Purchases New Position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Payoneer Global by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 658,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 55,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC boosted its position in Payoneer Global by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 181,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 61,460 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Payoneer Global to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Payoneer Global Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, CRO Robert Kl Clarkson sold 112,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $602,351.15. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,025,582 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,863.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Payoneer Global news, CEO Scott H. Galit sold 17,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $110,078.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,628,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,113,252.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Robert Kl Clarkson sold 112,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $602,351.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,025,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,863.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 372,513 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,420 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYO opened at $7.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 770.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Payoneer Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $9.29.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $148.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.48 million. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Payoneer Global

(Get Rating)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Read More

