Xponance Inc. Purchases New Position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Payoneer Global by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 658,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 55,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC boosted its position in Payoneer Global by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 181,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 61,460 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Payoneer Global to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.
NASDAQ PAYO opened at $7.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 770.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Payoneer Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $9.29.
Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $148.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.48 million. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.
Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.
