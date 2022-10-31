Xponance Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,129 Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 7.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 6.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 3.6% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 99,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 5.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 69,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BKD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

NYSE BKD opened at $4.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $849.87 million, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.46. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $7.70.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 48.97% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $689.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

