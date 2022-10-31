Xponance Inc. Reduces Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,337 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STNE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 101.7% during the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 64,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 32,285 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 94.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter worth about $109,566,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

STNE stock opened at $10.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $34.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.17.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STNE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.80 to $7.80 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on StoneCo from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.77.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

