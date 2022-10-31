Xponance Inc. Sells 5,655 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,655 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 1,128.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 337.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock opened at $4.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.86. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $21.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 9,801.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $7.36.

Virgin Galactic Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

