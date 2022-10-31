Xponance Inc. Takes $49,000 Position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WISH opened at $0.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $483.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $5.97.

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 27.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $7.60 to $7.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.95.

In other news, major shareholder Piotr Szulczewski sold 2,041,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $1,551,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,457,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,387,671.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Piotr Szulczewski sold 2,041,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $1,551,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,457,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,387,671.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 1,469,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $2,557,055.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 491,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,526.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,681,672 shares of company stock worth $21,998,841. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

