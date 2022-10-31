Xponance Inc. Takes $80,000 Position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 53.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of DNA opened at $2.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.94. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $15.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $144.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 549.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.12%. On average, analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

DNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ginkgo Bioworks

In other news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 343,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $1,070,381.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,212,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,783,736.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 343,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $1,070,381.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,212,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,783,736.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marie E. Fallon sold 102,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $332,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,485.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,646,603 shares of company stock worth $10,062,438. Insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

