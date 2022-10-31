Xponance Inc. Takes $94,000 Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DRH. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 83.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,465,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,703,000 after buying an additional 4,745,842 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 12.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,538,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,739,000 after buying an additional 1,548,369 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 21.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,565,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,315,000 after buying an additional 1,174,806 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,721,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,683,000 after buying an additional 768,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 16.4% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,657,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after buying an additional 373,671 shares during the last quarter.

DRH stock opened at $9.34 on Monday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

DRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised DiamondRock Hospitality from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

