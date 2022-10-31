Xponance Inc. Takes Position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 14,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 2,805.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 10,942 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DM. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.80 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Desktop Metal to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Desktop Metal to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.46.

Desktop Metal Price Performance

Desktop Metal stock opened at $2.62 on Monday. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 17.56% and a negative net margin of 275.35%. The business had revenue of $57.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Desktop Metal

In other Desktop Metal news, CEO Ric Fulop acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $92,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,253,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,584,856.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $127,960 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

Featured Stories

