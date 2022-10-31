Xponance Inc. Takes Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,925,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,154 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 5,160,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,642,000 after acquiring an additional 19,141 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,952,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,019,000 after acquiring an additional 86,085 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,993,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,795,000 after acquiring an additional 692,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,304,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,170,000 after acquiring an additional 152,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th.

GrafTech International Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of EAF stock opened at $5.07 on Monday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.21.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. GrafTech International had a net margin of 34.75% and a return on equity of 807.51%. The business had revenue of $363.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

GrafTech International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

GrafTech International Profile

(Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.