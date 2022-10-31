Xponance Inc. Takes Position in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Matterport by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,882,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,483,000 after buying an additional 7,504,573 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Matterport by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,789,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after buying an additional 239,524 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Matterport by 737.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,574,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,783,000 after buying an additional 1,821,154 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Matterport by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,037,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after buying an additional 503,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Matterport by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 921,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after buying an additional 17,132 shares during the last quarter. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matterport Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of MTTR stock opened at $3.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.59. Matterport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.75.

Insider Activity at Matterport

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 287.93%. The business had revenue of $28.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 368,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $1,554,036.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,863,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,386,025.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 368,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $1,554,036.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,863,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,386,025.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 295,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,582.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,711,653 shares of company stock valued at $7,790,456 over the last 90 days. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTTR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Matterport from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Matterport from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matterport presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.10.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

