Xponance Inc. Takes Position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 128,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 172,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 75,245 shares during the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Group Price Performance

NYSE:PGRE opened at $6.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.70. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $11.53.

Paramount Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,550.78%.

PGRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

Paramount Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

