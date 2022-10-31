Xponance Inc. Takes Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 260.4% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 118,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $1,075,092.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,383,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,585,354.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 118,142 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $1,075,092.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,383,006 shares in the company, valued at $12,585,354.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $213,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 415,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,946.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 393,457 shares of company stock worth $3,818,612 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $11.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $9.62. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.65 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 221.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.89.

Robinhood Markets Profile

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

