Xponance Inc. Takes Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 537.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

SITC stock opened at $12.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.53. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $17.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.09%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho upgraded SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on SITE Centers to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.35.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

