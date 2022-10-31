Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $725,000 Stock Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,562,000 after acquiring an additional 28,008 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.2% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,879,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,357,000 after buying an additional 22,663 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,278,000 after buying an additional 130,881 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,029,000 after buying an additional 10,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.6% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 363,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,896,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $41.94 on Monday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $56.38. The stock has a market cap of $921.13 million, a PE ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average of $47.65.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $42.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.26 million. Equities research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 6,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $362,896.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,480,908 shares in the company, valued at $130,669,424.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 6,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $362,896.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,480,908 shares in the company, valued at $130,669,424.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 18,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $1,009,235.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,770.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,633 shares of company stock worth $3,534,996 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LMAT shares. Barrington Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

