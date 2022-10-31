Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $799,000 Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LPSN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in LivePerson by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in LivePerson by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 68,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 48,486 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $10.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. LivePerson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $52.92. The company has a market cap of $781.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.22.

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $132.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.64 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 44.25% and a negative return on equity of 84.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LPSN shares. Loop Capital lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on LivePerson from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on LivePerson from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivePerson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

