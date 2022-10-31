Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HFWA. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John A. Clees sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $63,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,099.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John A. Clees sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $63,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,099.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tony Chalfant sold 3,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $98,031.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,567.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HFWA. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Heritage Financial to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Heritage Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Heritage Financial to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Shares of HFWA stock opened at $32.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.30. Heritage Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $32.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.84%.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

