Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in James River Group were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in James River Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in James River Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in James River Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in James River Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get James River Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JRVR shares. Barclays reduced their price target on James River Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

James River Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $24.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $33.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.88 million, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.94.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $184.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

James River Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JRVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.