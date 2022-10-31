Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 245 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in XPEL were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XPEL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in XPEL during the first quarter valued at $606,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in XPEL during the first quarter valued at $326,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in XPEL during the first quarter valued at $374,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in XPEL during the first quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in XPEL during the first quarter valued at $640,000. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on XPEL. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of XPEL in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of XPEL to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of XPEL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

XPEL Price Performance

XPEL stock opened at $67.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.80 and a 12-month high of $87.01.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. XPEL had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 39.82%. The company had revenue of $83.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $506,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,469,468.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $506,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,469,468.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 61,619 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $4,991,755.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,400,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,471,147.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,487 shares of company stock worth $7,836,338. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

