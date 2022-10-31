Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 4,130 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on OPI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

NASDAQ:OPI opened at $15.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $739.91 million, a PE ratio of 169.69 and a beta of 1.20. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.05.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $141.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.19 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 0.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,444.72%.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

