Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDP. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,177,000 after acquiring an additional 132,234 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,018,000 after buying an additional 128,374 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 316.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 116,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,055,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,086,000 after buying an additional 111,127 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,419,000. 65.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FDP opened at $26.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $33.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.48.

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

