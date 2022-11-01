5,562 Shares in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDEM. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, ONE Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

LDEM opened at $39.77 on Tuesday. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a one year low of $38.70 and a one year high of $63.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.18.

