59,975 Shares in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,075,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $763,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,695,000. Institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vir Biotechnology

In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 122,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $3,430,566.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,094,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,413,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $370,303.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,416,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,287,715.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 122,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $3,430,566.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,094,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,413,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,394 shares of company stock worth $4,193,208. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.06. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of -0.06. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.14 million. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 52.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on VIR. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

About Vir Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.