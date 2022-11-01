8,000 Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,193,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,417,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,948,000 after purchasing an additional 480,424 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $792,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,619,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,638,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $69.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $74.93.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SMCI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Super Micro Computer to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.40.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

