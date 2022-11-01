8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Needham & Company LLC

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of 8X8 from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BTIG Research lowered shares of 8X8 from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 8X8 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of 8X8 from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.96.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 Stock Up 2.4 %

8X8 stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $507.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $23.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $187.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.55 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 73.61%. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Sipes sold 19,507 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $93,633.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,056,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,069,073.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 46,325 shares of company stock worth $205,752 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 8X8

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 801,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after acquiring an additional 23,486 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 14,003,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,300,000 after purchasing an additional 178,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Washington CORP lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 286,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8X8 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.