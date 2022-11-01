8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EGHT. MKM Partners initiated coverage on 8X8 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on 8X8 from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 8X8 from $6.50 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised 8X8 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.96.

8X8 Stock Performance

NYSE EGHT opened at $4.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $23.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.77. The firm has a market cap of $507.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.61% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $187.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that 8X8 will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Sipes sold 19,507 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $93,633.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,056,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,069,073.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 46,325 shares of company stock worth $205,752 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in 8X8 by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in 8X8 by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in 8X8 by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 175,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Featured Stories

