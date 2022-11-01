Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Trading Down 4.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) were down 4.4% on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $17.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch traded as low as $17.86 and last traded at $17.88. Approximately 48,285 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,037,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.71.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.17.

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Down 6.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $869.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.89.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $805.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.56 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

