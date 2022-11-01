ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Holdings Raised by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACAD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 664.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,804 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $44,331.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,132.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $28.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average of $16.72.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.18%. The firm had revenue of $134.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.
