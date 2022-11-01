Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $337.60.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Accenture Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ACN opened at $283.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $179.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.99. Accenture has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,430 shares of company stock worth $8,693,394. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 108.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Accenture by 71.6% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 230.6% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

