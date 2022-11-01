Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $421.58.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE opened at $318.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.19. The stock has a market cap of $148.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 123.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.