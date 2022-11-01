ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,408 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,186 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in ADT were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADT. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in ADT by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 471,424 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 19,155 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADT in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,557,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ADT in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in ADT by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,972 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ADT by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,703 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 13,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ADT in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

ADT Price Performance

ADT stock opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. ADT Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.41.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.12). ADT had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. ADT’s payout ratio is currently -350.00%.

ADT Profile

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

