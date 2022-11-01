Advisory Services & Investments LLC Buys 4,683 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,873.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,933 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 800.0% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.0% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 32 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.3% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $102.44 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.66 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.19.

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

