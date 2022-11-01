Advisory Services & Investments LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,993 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.2% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $232.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.13 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.05.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

