Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 575.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PRF opened at $154.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.59. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $137.81 and a 1-year high of $176.73.

