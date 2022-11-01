Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 1,178 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 99,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,793,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $129.23 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.54 and a 12-month high of $149.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 34.35%. The firm had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $117.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.21.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

