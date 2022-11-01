Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 1,506 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 133.8% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG opened at $31.59 on Tuesday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.95 and its 200 day moving average is $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.78%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut STAG Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

