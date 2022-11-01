Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 1,580 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 0.6% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,423,000. BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 55,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at $212,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of BJUN opened at $30.58 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $34.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day moving average is $31.04.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.