Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,196,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,187,000 after buying an additional 28,269 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4,540.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 326.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Maryland Foundation Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,877,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $50.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.38 and its 200 day moving average is $53.63. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $44.99 and a twelve month high of $70.22.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.