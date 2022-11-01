Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,312 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.17. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

