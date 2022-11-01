Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,040 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3,089.2% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 553,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after buying an additional 536,277 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 360.5% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 221,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 173,096 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 12.5% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 440,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 49,032 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 62.5% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 15.9% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.15.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

About Carnival Co. &

Shares of CCL stock opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average of $10.99. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $25.29.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

