Advisory Services Network LLC Has $261,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

SMMD opened at $54.56 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.89.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.