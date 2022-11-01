Advisory Services Network LLC Has $262,000 Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Graham by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,328,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Graham by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,918,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Graham by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,121,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Graham by 20.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,688,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Graham by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,373,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Graham from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graham in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Graham Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $556.15 per share, with a total value of $55,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,058,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $623.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $566.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $580.91. Graham Holdings has a 1-year low of $525.58 and a 1-year high of $675.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($12.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $933.30 million for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 1.98%.

Graham Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.58 per share. This represents a $6.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. Graham’s payout ratio is 20.72%.

Graham Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

Featured Articles

