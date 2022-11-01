Advisory Services Network LLC Has $264,000 Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,057 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the first quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 237.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in NetApp by 43.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in NetApp during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in NetApp by 26.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTAP has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

NetApp Trading Down 0.2 %

NTAP opened at $69.27 on Tuesday. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.56 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.21.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.85%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.